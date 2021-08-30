$6 million settlement for child abused by bowling coach

Attorneys say they have reached a $6 million settlement over the sexual abuse of a child by his Seattle-area bowling instructor.

The boy was abused from 2012 to 2017, beginning when he was 12.

The coach, Ty Treddenbarger, is serving 25 years in prison for child molestation and child pornography. He drugged and abused boys at his home and at hotels during out-of-town tournaments.

Attorneys Darrell Cochran and Andrew Ulmer filed the lawsuit against the sport’s governing body, the United States Bowling Congress, and other defendants. In a statement Monday, the USBC said its insurer agreed to pay the settlement.

It said Treddenbarger was not its employee and was not directly supervised by the organization. He had passed background checks required for local coaching certification, and it had never received a complaint about him before its arrest.

“USBC hopes for the best for the member involved and that the settlement may assist in his recovery,” the organization said.