Man gets nearly 39 years for fatally stabbing girlfriend

A man who was convicted by a jury this summer of fatally stabbing his girlfriend at Seattle Center in front of his 5-year-old son and horrified onlookers was sentenced Thursday to serve nearly 39 years in prison.

KOMO reports a jury convicted David Lee Morris earlier this summer in the November 2018 death of 28-year-old Gabrielle Maria Garcia.

Morris received a sentence of 464 months in prison during the sentencing hearing in King County District Court. It was not immediately clear if Morris will be eligible for parole.

Investigators said at the time that the woman was stabbed repeatedly during the early afternoon inside The Armory at Seattle Center, home to the Seattle Children’s Museum, restaurants and other attracts frequented by tourists.

The couple had apparently begun arguing over custody of the child. A bystander with a concealed-carry permit who happened to be at the scene pulled his gun out and pointed it at Morris to prevent him from leaving the scene.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Someone else at the scene sprayed mace on Morris to also keep him from fleeing.