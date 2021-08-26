1,500 ‘Murder Hornets’ found in eradicated Whatcom nest, but experts expecting more nests

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture found nearly 1,500 Asian Giant Hornets — commonly known as “Murder Hornets” — Wednesday, Aug. 25, when it eradicated what was the first nest of the invasive species found this year in Whatcom County.

The nest was found at the base of a dead alder tree in a rural area of the county east of Blaine. It was located approximately two miles from the nest that the Department of Agriculture eradicated last October, one-quarter miles from where a resident reported a live sighting of an Asian Giant Hornet on Aug. 11 and one-quarter mile south of the Canadian border.

“While we are glad to have found and eradicated this nest so early in the season, this detection proves how important public reporting continues to be,” Washington State Department of Agriculture Managing Entomologist Sven Spichiger said in a news release Thursday, Aug. 26. “We expect there are more nests out there and, like this one, we hope to find them before they can produce new queens. Your report may be the one that leads us to a nest.”

Department of Agriculture staff began Wednesday’s eradication by vacuuming 113 worker hornets from the nest, according to the release. The team then removed bark from the decaying tree at the entrance to the nest, revealing that the hornets had excavated the interior of the alder tree to make room for nine layers of comb.

The portion of the tree that contained the nest was taken to the Washington State University Extension in Bellingham for analysis, according to the release.

Staff also caught 67 additional workers in the area with nets and found approximately 1,500 hornets in various stages of development within the nest.