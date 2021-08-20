Here’s how Washington Tribes are updating their COVID measures

Lummi Nation member James Scott (native name Qwelexwbed), left, waits to receive the first COVID-19 vaccination on the Lummi Reservation as his granddaughter, Mackayla Alvarez, the family’s oral historian, looks on to witness the moment in December 2020, near Bellingham. On Thursday, Aug. 19, Lummi Nation Indian Business Council shared that additional doses, or “booster shots,” of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available beginning next week for immunocompromised tribal members or employees who have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. AP

Native Americans, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians are the most vaccinated group in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control, however, as cases surge and the delta variant grows, Tribal governments in Washington state are working to update their own COVID measures alongside state and federal guidelines.

Tribes are rolling out updated measures as Gov. Jay Inslee announced the country’s strictest COVID-19 vaccine requirement for educators earlier this week and another for state, private health care and long-term care employees last week. President Joe Biden accelerated federal efforts to combat the recent surge, offering booster shots and setting vaccine mandates as well.

This week, the Lummi Nation announced one of the most thorough updated COVID measures on Facebook.

As the Tribe assesses the severity of the rise in cases and the delta variant, all events are postponed until further notice and an updated shelter in place order was announced Wednesday, Aug. 18, to extend through Sept. 22. The most recent order prohibits gatherings of more than 20 people and reiterates a vaccine and mask mandate.

The chief of police and the public health safety office will enforce the order. The first violation of the order will result in a verbal warning, a $50 fine for a second violation and a $500 fine paid through 100 hours of community service for a third violation, according to the order. Lummi Nation has been under a shelter in place order since March 2020, with phased reopenings since May 2020.

Beginning Oct. 18, proof of full vaccination will be required for all Lummi Indian Business Council employees, Lummi Nation School students and North West Indian College students. Anyone attending a public gathering; participating in group recreation or team sports must be fully vaccinated. Children under 12 will be exempt from this requirement until an approved vaccine is available. Masks are required for all employees and customers that enter indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status.

On Thursday, Aug. 19, Lummi Nation Indian Business Council shared that additional doses, or “booster shots,” of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available beginning next week for immunocompromised tribal members or employees who have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. The Tribe will follow CDC guidelines for booster shots for all other eligible patients and anticipates these will be approved by the end of September.

Also in Whatcom County — where the number of confirmed COVID-19 delta variant cases that have been detected tripled from last week’s Washington State Department of Health report — the Nooksack Indian Tribe announced a full reopening effective last month. Tribal businesses and offices were closed last week for a deep sanitization.

The Tribe also announced the results of a June study that found the Novavax vaccine has a 90.4% efficacy in preventing COVID-19. The Nooksack and Lummi Tribes partnered with the University of Washington to participate in the Phase 3 clinical trial of the vaccine. On Monday, Aug. 16, the Tribe approved a one-time $1,000 incentive for all enrolled Tribal members who are fully vaccinated with any COVID-19 vaccine.

In Pierce County, the Puyallup Tribe of Indians closed the Incubator Building Thursday, Aug. 19, until 1 p.m. for deep cleaning after a positive COVID-19 case was reported. On Tuesday, Aug. 17, the Puyallup Tribal Health Authority announced booster shots of Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines for immunocompromised Tribal members. Earlier this month, the Tribe announced vaccine incentives of $500 for Tribal members and employees.

Crossing into King and Pierce counties, the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe announced the first confirmed case of the delta variant on the reservation via Facebook Aug. 10. The Tribe began requiring masks to be worn in government buildings regardless of vaccination status on Aug. 3.

As COVID cases reach new highs in Kitsap County, the Suquamish Tribe will have a smaller-scaled Chief Seattle Days celebration this year. In the Tribe’s August newsletter, the Tribe, following CDC guidance, recommended Tribal members get their children vaccinated. If parents act quickly, children 12 and older can be fully vaccinated before North Kitsap schools begin Sept. 1, the newsletter read. The tribe offers a vaccine celebration raffle to incentivize Tribal members to get vaccinated.

And in Yakima County, the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation released an update Wednesday, Aug. 18, reporting 57 active cases and 21 new cases of COVID-19, nine of which are breakthrough cases — or cases where the person had been fully vaccinated but still contracted the coronavirus. The Yakama Nation has reported a total of 57 breakthrough cases.

