Police investigate man who was shot while sleeping in bed

Detectives in Tumwater said Sunday that they are now investigating the suspicious death of a man as a homicide.

On Saturday morning, Thurston County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on 93rd Avenue SW after a woman called to report that she saw her brother dead through a window when she went to check on him, KCPQ reported.

When deputies entered the man’s home, they found the 51-year-old dead in a bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. A preliminary investigation indicates that the man was asleep in his bed and was shot through his bedroom window.

Thurston County Sheriff’s Office detectives are continuing to investigate. The man will not be identified until his family has been notified.