Names of three teens killed in pickup crash released

The names of three teenagers killed when a pickup truck they were riding in flipped in central Washington on Thursday have been released.

Samuel Miranda, 16; Demetrius E. Mayokok Randall, 17; and Davis Alexander Garcia Jr., 18, all of Wapato were killed in the crash, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and Chief Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight. Four others were hurt.

Three people were riding in the bed of the pickup when the 17-year-old driver lost control, went off the road and rolled over, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.

Two of the three riding in the bed were killed. A third, whose name has not been released, is in the intensive care unit at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. He’s being treated for broken legs as well as injuries to both arms and his head, sheriff’s office spokesman Casey Schilperoort said.

The truck’s driver, whose name also has not been released, is at Yakima Memorial Hospital with a chest injury, while two of the passengers, one a juvenile whose name has not been released, the other Maximilian Garcia Torres, 18, were treated and released from the Yakima hospital with bruises and scrapes, Schilperoort said.

Investigators say excessive speed was a factor in the crash. Schilperoort said intoxicants were not a factor, and there was no evidence of distracted driving. The young men were on their lunch break from work at a farm, the sheriff’s office said.