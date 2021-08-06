Seattle police fatally shoot man while serving a warrant

Seattle police officers shot and killed a 22-year-old man near White Center Thursday evening while serving a warrant in a homicide case.

SWAT officers and members of the department’s gun violence reduction unit arrived shortly before 6 p.m. to serve a warrant for a suspect in a Seattle homicide case from earlier this year, Seattle Assistant Police Chief Deanna Nolette said in a news conference.

Nolette declined to share details about the homicide case, the Seattle Times reported.

Officers used a PA system from outside the house to tell the suspect to surrender when a man came outside, allegedly armed with a handgun, Nolette said.

“We believe from the preliminary reports that he actually fired upon officers,” she said.

Police later said three officers returned fire, striking the man.

Officers used flash-bang devices when they went inside to clear the residence, she said. Police attempted live-saving efforts, but the Seattle Fire Department declared the man dead at the scene, she said.

Police don’t believe any other individuals were involved, though Nolette said the investigation is in its early stages. Additional information, including officers’ body-camera video footage, is expected Friday, she said.