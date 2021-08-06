With Canada reopening its border, here’s what you need to know for Monday

Vaccinated Americans will have the opportunity to go to Canada for non-essential trips starting Monday, Aug. 9.

It’s unclear how the first few days will go, with a potential strike among Canadian border workers, American travelers possibly not understanding the complicated new rules and some hiccups with the app needed for entry.

Things could be a little messy on Monday with possibly some long wait times, said Laurie Trautman, director at Western Washington University’s Border Policy Research Institute.

“But for many who have been unable to visit Canada for so long, it will be worth it,” Trautman said in an email to The Bellingham Herald.

The strike, which involves 9,000 union workers of the Canada Border Services Agency, began on Friday, Aug. 6. While not expected to completely shut down the border, it could create quite a few disruptions and long lines, particularly with commercial traffic.

So how will interacting with the border work for Americans on Monday? Here’s a recap:

▪ Subject to limited exceptions, all travelers must use the ArriveCAN app or website to submit their travel information to Canadian officials before going to the border crossing. The app/website will have users upload a variety of documents, including a photo of their vaccination card and COVID-19 test results. The app is available on the Apple App store and Google Play.

▪ The app won’t let a traveler submit information about their trip until 72 hours before they arrive at the border. So the window should be open to those who want to go into Canada on Monday. The COVID-19 test must be taken within that 72-hour window of arriving at the border and submitted into the app.

The app will also ask which port of entry you are traveling to, so firm up those plans. If you decide to go through the Peace Arch crossing, for example, do not travel to the Sumas crossing.

▪ When you arrive at the border, Canadian border agents will ask to see an ArriveCAN receipt, which can be in the form of a printout or on your phone screen.

The ArriveCAN app has been in place for some time and has generally been used by Canadians for contact tracing and for Canadian citizens crossing the border and wanting to avoid the 14-day quarantine.

▪ Children under 12 who are not vaccinated are allowed to travel into Canada with a vaccinated adult, but will be tested.

▪ The Canadian government is updating its policies and putting out a variety of links on its website, including a detailed graphic talking about its reopening plans and a tool showing whether you are currently eligible to cross the border.

The graphic notes that unvaccinated American travelers could be eligible to go into Canada, but are subject to a 14-day quarantine period and will be tested.

There is also a web page providing further background information and details about Canada’s reopening plans.