Here’s how much Washington will get for roads, bridges and more from Biden infrastructure deal

Washington stands to gain at least $7.2 billion in federal funding over the next five years to help rebuild roads, expand the state’s electric vehicle network, improve public transportation and more under the infrastructure bill now moving through the Senate.

The estimates are from the White House, which is pushing hard for the legislation negotiated by members of both parties. Final Senate votes are expected within the next few days, and the House is expected to consider the legislation later next month.

Nationally, the bill has a price tag of about $1 trillion. Its chief aim is to repair, improve and expand infrastructure, notably roads, bridges and broadband.

The biggest chunk of money that would go to the state would be used to repair and replace roads and bridges.

In 2020, the Federal Highway Administration reported that of the state’s 8,838 bridges, 416 were considered to be in poor condition.

Poor bridges numbered 18 in Pierce County, 16 in Whatcom County, six in Benton County, seven in Franklin County and two in Thurston County,

The White House estimated Wednesday that commute times in the state have gone up 12.7% over the last 10 years.

Washington would stand to get $4.7 billion for highway programs over the next five years and $605 million for bridge replacement and repair.

It could also compete for money from the Bridge Investment Program, which has $12.5 billion nationally. Eligible would be what the White House calls “economically significant bridges.”

Washington could also seek money from the $16 billion fund dedicated to “major projects that will deliver substantial economic benefits to communities.”

Other potential benefits from the bill:

▪ Public transportation. The state could get $1.79 billion over five years to improve bus, rail and other forms of public transit.

▪ Electric vehicle charging. The bill aims to “build a network of EV chargers to facilitate long-distance travel and provide convenient charging options.”

Washington’s share of the bill’s $7.5 billion is anticipated to be $71 million.

▪ Broadband. The state would get a minimum of $100 million to help provide broadband access throughout the state. And an estimated 1.4 million people in Washington would be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit to help lower income people afford that access.

