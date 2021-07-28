Body of scuba diver was recovered in Bowman Bay

The body of a man who went missing while scuba diving in Deception Pass State Park’s Bowman Bay was recovered Tuesday.

The search for the 67-year-old Bellevue man, an experienced scuba diver, began Sunday after he failed to resurface after a dive while on a boat with his wife, the Skagit Valley Herald reported.

The Skagit County and Island County sheriff’s offices, the Coast Guard and State Parks responded to the initial search efforts for the man.

The man’s body has been released to the Skagit County Coroner’s Office, according to a news release from the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. No foul play is suspected.