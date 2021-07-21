Customer complains about store prices – then shoots cashier, Washington police say

A cashier was shot in a Seattle convenience store after a customer became agitated about how expensive the shop’s prices were. The suspect fled the scene. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A convenience store cashier was shot after a customer started a dispute over prices he felt were too expensive, Washington police said.

Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a man walked into the shop on 1st Avenue in Seattle and picked out several items to bring to the register, according to a news release from the Seattle Police Department.

As the cashier rang up the items, the customer became “agitated” about how expensive the prices were, police said.

The employee told him if he didn’t like the prices, he could leave.

The 27-year-old cashier armed himself with a baseball bat as the customer began trying to punch him, police said.

The man started to leave but then pulled out a gun and shot the employee before fleeing, according to the release. He remains at large.

Police arrived and provided medical aid to the victim and he was taken to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.