Heat wave triggers surge in illnesses caused by eating oysters, Washington officials say

Warmer temperatures caused an outbreak in bacteria, which is primarily found in raw and undercooked oysters - leading to the highest number of Vibriosis cases in Washington for the month of July. mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

A record number of people have fallen ill after high temperatures spurred “rapid growth” of a bacteria found in oysters, Washington health officials said.

Fifty-two people contracted Vibriosis, caused by bacteria called Vibrio, after eating raw or undercooked oysters: the highest number of people historically recorded in the state in the month of July, according to a news release from the Washington State Department of Health.

“Another effect of the recent heat wave is the presence of conditions conducive to Vibrio infections . It’s important that when we eat seafood we take simple steps to stay healthy, ” Todd Phillips, director of the Office of Environmental Health and Safety, said in the release.

Vibrio thrives in warm environments. And the combination of the recent heat wave and low tides, specifically at noon, has helped the bacteria grow, increasing the risk of illness in people who eat raw or undercooked oysters, the department said.

Vibriosis causes “diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, headache, fever, and chills,” which tend to be mild or moderate, according to the release. Symptoms usually appear between four hours and four days after consuming raw or undercooked oysters.

Most people get sick within a day of eating raw or undercooked seafood and the illness lasts about two to three days, according to the release.

People with weakened immune systems or liver disease are more likely to contract the illness, the department said.

Here’s how you can prevent contracting Vibriosis:

Cook at 145 ° F for 15 seconds to kill Vibrio bacteria .

at 145 ° F for 15 seconds to kill Vibrio bacteria Consult the DOH Seafood Safety Map (English only) before heading to the beach to collect shellfish for recreation. Shellfish harvested in open and licensed areas must be harvested when the tide is out.

the DOH Seafood Safety Map (English only) before heading to the beach to collect shellfish for recreation. Shellfish harvested in open and licensed areas must be harvested when the tide is out. Quickly freeze . Carry a cooler loaded with ice when you collect seafood for recreation or buy it from a store or seafood stand (or have it wrapped in ice). Oysters should be put on ice or refrigerated as soon as possible.