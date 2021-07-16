The tall ship Hawaiian Chieftain has been sold. Here are the new owners’ plans

The tall ship Hawaiian Chieftain has been sold and will be returning to her home state of Hawai’i.

The Grays Harbor Historical Seaport — who has owned the Hawaiian Chieftain since 2005 — decided to put her up for sale in 2019 and dedicate its focus to the tall ship Lady Washington and the Seaport Landing waterfront development, according to a news release from the seaport.

According to seaport executive director Brandi Bednarik, “We were spread too thin to take on two boat restoration projects and the Seaport Landing development. After a year of planning and working with our donors, it was determined that this was the most logical step for us, though a heartbreaking one. Many of us — especially our past crew — put thousands of hours of love and care into Chieftain, or Chiefy, as she was affectionately nicknamed.”

The new owners are Aubrey and Matt Wilson, who intend to completely restore the tall ship. After repairs, they plan to sail her to Hawai’i, where she will take on passengers for day sails, be available for tours and events, and offer educational programs and sail training opportunities.

Aubrey Wilson has previously worked as a deckhand on three tall ships.

“It is the bittersweet end of an era,” Bednarik said in the news release. “We are excited to have found Chieftain the perfect home with Aubrey and Matt. ... It was very important to the Board, staff, and crew for the Chieftain to end up in a good home with someone who would take the best care of her. We are confident that we found her such a home.”

The project is already underway, according to the news release. Soon, Hawaiian Chieftain will be towed from Astoria, Oregon to Port Townsend, Washington to begin repairs. A farewell party will take place at the Seaport Landing after repairs as completed in six months to a year.

To follow the Chieftan’s adventure, visit sailhawaiianchieftain.com where the Wilsons will be posting updates on the restoration progress.