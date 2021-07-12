Washington State

Child hit, critically hurt by rock at climbing spot

The Associated Press

INDEX, Wash.

A 6-year-old boy was hit by a rock at a popular climbing spot northeast of Seattle and is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center, authorities said.

The Daily Herald reports just after 5 p.m. Sunday a climber at a lower part of the Index Town Wall, just north of the Skykomish River, kicked a rock loose, according to Snohomish County Fire District 26 Chief Eric Andrew.

The rock fell and hit the boy below.

He was flown by helicopter to Harborview in Seattle, where he remained in critical condition Monday morning, hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg said.

