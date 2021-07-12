Wildfire in Asotin County grows in hot, dry weather

A lightning-caused wildfire burning mostly in Asotin County in southeastern Washington has grown to more than 85.9 square miles (222.4 square kilometers) and is only 20 percent contained.

The Dry Gulch Fire was being fought Monday by 536 firefighters as it burned through timber and grass in a remote area of the Umatilla National Forest about 15 miles southeast of the town of Pomeroy. It's predicted to be contained on July 31.