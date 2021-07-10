Grand jury decides against charging officer who killed man

A Multnomah County Grand Jury decided not to criminally charge a Gresham Police officer who shot and killed a man in 2020.

Israel Mark Berry was fatally shot by Officer James Doyle on May 31, 2020, in Southeast Portland. Doyle and other officers were helping Portland police with calls as they responded to large demonstrations in the city, KATU reported.

At around 9:30 p.m., Doyle and other officers responded to reports of a man in a vehicle “engaging in threatening behavior,” police said. Body camera footage and other evidence shows Doyle opened fire when Berry drove his vehicle at police, the district attorney’s office said. Berry was killed by one of those rounds.

In March, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt appointed a criminal defense attorney as an outside, co-lead prosecutor.

“In this case, after considering all evidence, the grand jury determined that Officer Doyle’s conduct was lawful under the circumstances," Schmidt said. "We respect that decision, and thank the jury for its careful and thorough deliberation.”

Doyle has been on paid administrative leave during the investigation.