Vandal attacks Spokane Valley Planned Parenthood clinic

A vandal smashed 14 windows at the Planned Parenthood clinic in Spokane Valley over the weekend.

Paul Dillon, vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho, said the vandalism occurred around 12:30 p.m. Saturday and that a suspect was arrested on site soon after.

Dillon said multiple witnesses observed the incident, which was recorded by security cameras, The Spokesman-Review reported.

“He collected a bunch of rocks and started smashing windows in the building, including every front window and the main clinic entrance,” Dillon said of the suspect.

Dillon noted the vandalism occurred the day after a court hearing was conducted in which a Spokane County judge heard arguments in the lawsuit the local Planned Parenthood organization filed against the Church at Planned Parenthood, an abortion protest group, alleging its frequent religious services and noisy demonstrations held outside the Spokane clinic have interfered with treatment and intimidated patients and staff.

On Friday, Planned Parenthood sought a permanent injunction against the group. Dillon speculated that Saturday’s vandalism might be connected to Friday’s court action.