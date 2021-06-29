Washington State

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Seattle’s Alki Beach

The Associated Press

SEATTLE

Seattle police are investigating an overnight shooting at Alki Beach that left one man dead and injured three others.

Police received reports of a shooting in the 2600 block of Alki Avenue Southwest just before midnight Monday, KOMO-TV reported.

When officers arrived, they found a citizen performing CPR on a man who had been shot. Police took over and attempted life-saving measures before declaring the man dead at the scene.

Three others were injured in the shooting. A man and woman were transported to the hospital in stable condition. Another man went to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Witnesses told police two groups were seen arguing prior to the shooting.

