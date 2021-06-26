Washington man arraigned in crash that killed 3 teens

A La Center, Washington motorist whom authorities say was likely drunk when he killed three teenage girls was arraigned Friday.

David Zarb entered not-guilty pleas in Clark County Superior Court to three counts of vehicular homicide, The Columbian reported.

Zarb’s charges were amended after two 15-year-olds, Emi Yato and Harumi Yato, both of Yacolt, Washington died at Portland, Oregon hospitals in the week following the June 14 crash.

Sixteen-year-old Ivy Hunt of Napavine, Washington died at the scene. Another passenger in the teens’ car, 66-year-old Danlette Yato of Yacolt, suffered minor injuries.

Zarb is out of custody, after previously posting bond. His bail was set at $500,000.

Zarb confirmed for Judge Gregory Gonzales that he was wearing a bracelet that monitors alcohol consumption. The judge reiterated that Zarb is not to use alcohol or drugs.

Washington State Patrol troopers say Zarb drove his northbound Ford F-150 pickup across the center line of state Highway 503 and struck a southbound Mazda 3 sedan, driven by Harumi Yato, at Gabriel Road on that afternoon.

Zarb allegedly told first responders he had consumed several alcoholic drinks at a friend’s house and at a Battle Ground, Washington restaurant before driving, according to an updated probable cause affidavit.