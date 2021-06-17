Washington State

Man shoots, kills neighbor during dispute over noisy driving, Washington officials say

Presley Mileck of Battle Ground, Washington, faces a murder charge after officials say he allegedly killed his neighbor Timothy Thomas for loudly revving his engine.
Presley Mileck of Battle Ground, Washington, faces a murder charge after officials say he allegedly killed his neighbor Timothy Thomas for loudly revving his engine. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Washington man was arrested after officials said he shot and killed a neighbor for revving his engine too loudly.

Clark County deputies said they responded Tuesday to reports of gunshots and arrived on the scene to find a dead person, according to a news release.

Presley Daniel Mileck, 50, is accused of shooting Timothy Thomas, 39, on Tuesday afternoon after investigators said he confronted his neighbor about revving his car engine, The Columbian reported.

Authorities said the suspect was taken into custody “nearby peacefully,” authorities said in the news release.

Mileck faces a first-degree murder charge and his bail was set at $1 million, according to The Columbian. Mileck’s wife, Jocelyn Mileck, called police to report the noisy driving and Presley Mileck went to confront the man, according to an affidavit of probable cause, the publication reported.

Jocelyn Mileck said she heard “loud yelling followed by several gunshots” while she was on the phone and Presley Mileck returned home “distraught and inconsolable with a gun in his hand,” KGW reported.

Police said they found Thomas’ body and he had been shot multiple times, according to court records, the station reported.

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of Summer Lin
Summer Lin
Summer Lin is a McClatchy Real-Time News Reporter. She graduated from Columbia University School of Journalism and was previously a News and Politics Writer for Bustle News.
  Comments  

Washington State

Woman dies in domestic violence assault; partner arrested

June 17, 2021 7:27 AM

Washington State

Man drowns while trying to rescue children who fell in water

June 17, 2021 7:27 AM

National

Newspaper carrier confronted by sheriff files $5M tort claim

June 17, 2021 7:25 AM

National Business

County proposes $1.4M budget amendment to curb gun violence

June 17, 2021 7:25 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service