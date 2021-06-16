Washington State

Body recovered from Elliott Bay near downtown piers

The Associated Press

SEATTLE

A body was recovered from Elliott Bay near Piers 55 and 56 on Monday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department.

A water rescue response team discovered a person dead in the water near the 1200 block of Alaskan Way, the Seattle Times reported. They found the body after responding to reports of a person in distress around 2:45 p.m., Seattle Fire Department spokesperson Kristin Tinsley said.

Seattle police were called in to assist, and the body was recovered shortly after 4 p.m., according to police spokesperson Det. Patrick Michaud.

No other information was immediately available.

  Comments  

Health & Science

Oregon inches closer to lifting COVID restrictions

June 16, 2021 4:11 AM

Washington State

Rape suspect arrested after motel standoff

June 16, 2021 4:09 AM

Washington State

Teen in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Yakima

June 16, 2021 4:09 AM

Washington State

State says breeding female of wolf pack was illegally killed

June 16, 2021 4:09 AM

National Business

Snohomish roofing company fined $1.2M for safety violations

June 16, 2021 4:09 AM

National Business

Council OKs bill requiring delivery app/restaurant deals

June 16, 2021 4:09 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service