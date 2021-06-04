Do your kids need a free lunch this summer? Here’s where to find one near you

Bagged lunches await stapling before being distributed to students. Many families and their children come to depend on free school lunches as a means of daily sustenance. AP

If your children need a free meal this summer while school is out, it will be easy to find one.

The annual Summer Food Service Program provides children with nutritious meals during the summer. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently released a nationwide waiver extension which allows free summer meals to be provided nationwide, no matter the economic conditions in the area, according to a news release from the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI).

The federally funded program provides summer meals to children age 18 and younger, and is run by many organizations throughout Washington state, including schools, nonprofit organizations, local governments, tribes, and more.

To find a summer meals site near you:

Visit the online Summer Meals Locator Map.

Text “Summer Meals” to 97779.





Call 1-866-3-HUNGRY (1-866-348-6479).

Spanish speakers can:

Visit the online Spanish Summer Meals Locator Map.

Call 1-877-8-HAMBRE (1-877-842-6273).

For more information, contact the Child Nutrition Services department within OSPI at 360-725-6200.