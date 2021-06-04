Washington State

Do your kids need a free lunch this summer? Here’s where to find one near you

By The Olympian staff

Bagged lunches await stapling before being distributed to students. Many families and their children come to depend on free school lunches as a means of daily sustenance.
Bagged lunches await stapling before being distributed to students. Many families and their children come to depend on free school lunches as a means of daily sustenance. Rogelio V. Solis AP

If your children need a free meal this summer while school is out, it will be easy to find one.

The annual Summer Food Service Program provides children with nutritious meals during the summer. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently released a nationwide waiver extension which allows free summer meals to be provided nationwide, no matter the economic conditions in the area, according to a news release from the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI).

The federally funded program provides summer meals to children age 18 and younger, and is run by many organizations throughout Washington state, including schools, nonprofit organizations, local governments, tribes, and more.

To find a summer meals site near you:

Spanish speakers can:

For more information, contact the Child Nutrition Services department within OSPI at 360-725-6200.

  Comments  

National Business

Transportation crews to set Asian giant hornet traps

June 04, 2021 1:48 PM

Washington State

Fleeing driver shot by police on I-5 overpass in Washington

June 04, 2021 1:48 PM

Washington State

Navy destroyer causes oil spill in Port Townsend Bay

June 04, 2021 1:48 PM

Health & Science

Oregon closing in on vaccination goal and reopening economy

June 04, 2021 1:48 PM

Health & Science

All Oregon’s public universities will require COVID vaccine

June 04, 2021 1:48 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service