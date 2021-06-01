Most charges dismissed in cases of downtown Spokane riot

Most of the charges faced by people in connection to the protest-turned-riot a year ago in downtown Spokane have been dropped.

The Spokesman-Review says there were 23 people arrested in connection to the event on May 31, 2020 in Spokane. The majority of those people were charged in Spokane Municipal Court with misdemeanors like disorderly conduct or malicious mischief.

Court records say charges against 13 people were dismissed. Three people’s charges were dismissed with prejudice, meaning the case cannot be brought back into court. Court records do not show any charges filed for one of the people the Spokane Police Department said was arrested.

Four people had a stipulated order of continuance put in place, stating charges will be dropped if they don’t break the law within a certain period.

Six suspects still have pending cases or were found guilty.

Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said he is disappointed that many people he believes violated the law didn’t face consequences for what happened that night. Meidl called the unlawful assembly, declared after protesters looted the downtown Nike store, an overwhelming tense situation. He blames some people who used an earlier peaceful protest for engaging in predatory behavior.