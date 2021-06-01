Washington State

Search underway for boy reportedly swept away by current

The Associated Press

LONG BEACH, Wash.

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the waters near Long Beach after a teen was apparently swept offshore by a current.

Two people were on the shoreline in the water when a 14-year-old boy was swept away, according to the Coast Guard.

The other person with the teen was safe at shore but notified emergency personnel that his friend had been swept away by the current, KCPQ-TV reported. The teen was last seen 200 yards from shore.

The Coast Guard reminds people to be aware of their surroundings and be mindful of currents.

