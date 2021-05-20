Washington State

Officials: Man who crashed into utility pole had been shot

The Associated Press

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash.

The King County Sheriff’s Office was searching for clues after the body of a man who had been shot was found in his vehicle after it crashed into a nearby utility pole.

King County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Tim Meyer said investigators were called to Renton Maple Valley Road around 7 p.m., KOMO-TV reported. Washington State Patrol trooper were initially called to the scene following a report of a car crash, Meyer said.

When the troopers arrived, they found a man in the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. It was not immediately clear if he died from the crash or the gunshot wound.

A female passenger was rushed to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said. Meyer said the man’s official cause of death was pending results from an autopsy that will be performed by the medical examiner’s office.

After the vehicle crashed into a utility pole, dozens of homes and businesses in the area lost power.

