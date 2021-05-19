Tacoma woman gets 6 years prison in plane child-porn case

A Tacoma woman was sentenced Tuesday to six years in federal prison for distributing child pornography.

Lynn Burnworth and her boyfriend Michael Kellar were arrested in August 2017 after a passenger on a flight to San Jose noticed disturbing texts between Kellar and Burnworth and alerted a flight attendant, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Court documents said an investigation found that the couple had taken sexually explicit images of children placed in Burnworth’s care and had discussed drugging and raping the children.

The Seattle Internet Crimes Against Children obtained a search warrant for Burnworth’s residence and electronic devices, prosecutors said. Investigators found sexually explicit images on Burnworth’s devices and found several hundred images of child pornography on Kellar’s laptop.

Burnworth said she acted “under the sick control” of Kellar, prosecutors said.

Kellar pleaded guilty in 2019 to conspiracy to produce child pornography and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Kellar will be on lifetime supervised release and Burnworth will be on 10 years of supervised release following their prison terms. Both will be required to register as sex offenders.

Both have been in custody since they were arrested in 2017, officials said.