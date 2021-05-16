Washington State

Officials recover body of man who drowned in Green River

The Associated Press

ENUMCLAW, Wash.

King County Sheriff Department deputies and members of the Marine Rescue Dive Unit recovered the body of a man who was presumed drowned at the Green River Gorge Bridge near Enumclaw.

The sheriff’s office says they received reports that a man had fallen into the river around 3:30 p.m. Friday, KOMO-TV reported.

The 21-year-old died while trying to help another person to shore, the sheriff's office said.

While the air temperature is warming up, lakes and rivers are still very cold.

