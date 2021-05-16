Officials recover body of man who drowned in Green River

King County Sheriff Department deputies and members of the Marine Rescue Dive Unit recovered the body of a man who was presumed drowned at the Green River Gorge Bridge near Enumclaw.

The sheriff’s office says they received reports that a man had fallen into the river around 3:30 p.m. Friday, KOMO-TV reported.

The 21-year-old died while trying to help another person to shore, the sheriff's office said.

While the air temperature is warming up, lakes and rivers are still very cold.