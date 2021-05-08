3-year-old girl dies when run over by tractor wheel

A 3-year-old girl has died in a farm tractor incident in a field in the Lower Yakima Valley, authorities said.

The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said the child was riding in the bucket of a front-end loader driven by her father Friday near the Sunnyside-Mabton Highway about 3:30 p.m., The Tri-City Herald reported.

She fell or came out of the bucket and was run over by one of the tractor’s wheels, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies and firefighters arrived after she had been taken to the Sunnyside hospital in a car. She died at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office said there’s no evidence that intoxicants were involved. The incident remains under investigation.