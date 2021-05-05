Here are Wednesday’s COVID-19 case numbers for WA state

The Washington state Department of Health on Wednesday reported 1,597 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths.

Pierce County reported 126 new cases Wednesday and one new death. The county has had 45,215 cases and 535 deaths since the first confirmed coronavirus case was reported in March 2020, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Statewide totals from the illness caused by the coronavirus are 409,933 cases and 5,539 deaths. The case total includes 30,833 infections listed as probable. DOH revises previous case and death counts daily.

Washington’s population is estimated at about 7.6 million, according to U.S. Census figures from July 2019.