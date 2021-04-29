Washington State

Watch live: Washington Gov. Jay Inslee to give COVID-19 update, announce Corrections lead

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a virtual news conference for Thursday, April 29, at 2:30 p.m. to announce who will serve as the state’s new Department of Corrections secretary. He’ll also provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

Current Department of Corrections Secretary Steve Sinclair is retiring May 1.

Planning to join the governor on Thursday are the new secretary and Lacy Fehrenbach, deputy director for COVID-19 response at the state Department of Health.

Watch the press conference above, courtesy of TVW.

Sara Gentzler
Sara Gentzler joined The Olympian in June 2019 as a county and courts reporter. She now covers Washington state government for The Olympian, The News Tribune, The Bellingham Herald, and Tri-City Herald. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Creighton University.
