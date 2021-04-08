Woman accused of threatening Vietnamese American neighbor

A white suburban Seattle woman accused of threatening her Vietnamese American neighbor has been arrested and charged with a hate crime, prosecutors said.

The neighbor of Jan Myers in Shoreline said Myers had acted erratically and yelled racial slurs at her for years, The Seattle Times reported.

On April 5, “these anti-Asian racial slurs escalated to threatening behavior,” prosecutors said.

Myers that day referred to the neighbor as “slant eye,” and yelled “Hey Miss Vietnam … You’re not going to live very long,” according to the charges.

Police said the neighbor recorded video that documented the confrontation.

Myers had previously complained that the neighbors’ cat had defecated on her lawn, police said. In an interview with deputies, she denied making threats or calling the neighbor “Miss Vietnam.” Police said the statements “were inconsistent with what the video showed.”

Myers was released on her own recognizance after an initial court hearing. She is scheduled to attend an arraignment April 22.

Court records do not show which attorney is representing Myers.