Washington State

Oregon man faces attempted murder charge in son’s shooting

The Associated Press

SILVERTON, Ore.

A 72-year-old man faces charges including attempted murder for the alleged shooting of his son in a rural area of central Oregon.

The shooting occurred in a rural area near the town of Silverton, about 40 miles south of Portland, according to the Marion County sheriff's office..

Hospital officials notified police Friday night of a patient with multiple gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening, KOIN-TV reports.

Police went to a property near Silverton where they met the victim’s father, who surrendered peacefully. He was booked on second degree murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

A court appearance was scheduled for Monday at the Marion County court annex.

