State Patrol increases presence at Capitol in Olympia Friday after D.C. tragedy

Washington State Patrol increased the number of troopers at the Capitol Campus in Olympia and heightened its security profile Friday in response to the tragedy unfolding in Washington, D.C.

One Capitol police officer was killed and another was injured in Washington, D.C., according to national reporting, when a driver rammed a vehicle into them. Police reportedly fatally shot the driver.

There was no known connection to Olympia or threat at the state Capitol related to the events Friday, according to Washington State Patrol spokesperson Chris Loftis. Still, the agency brought additional troopers to campus and took other measures out of caution.

Much of the state’s Capitol Campus was fenced off ahead of the Legislative session’s start Jan. 11. Security was increased after a Jan. 6 rally when dozens of supporters of then-President Trump breached the gates of the Governor’s Mansion in Olympia. That was the same day a violent mob stormed the nation’s Capitol.

The fences in Olympia remain, but gates were recently reopened to pedestrian access. Only authorized vehicles with people on legislative business are allowed to drive through the gates.

Pedestrian access was still allowed Friday, with visitors able to admire the blooming cherry trees in front of the Joel M. Pritchard Building.

One gate was closed for vehicles at the point of access to the Legislative Building on Sid Snyder Avenue, and State Patrol vehicles were positioned so that drivers would be required to slow at points, stop and talk. The Department of Enterprise Services also planned to place concrete planters in an effort to slow any possible vehicular intrusion, Loftis said.

The goal was to maintain accessibility while visually and practically creating a few more barriers to make sure they were ready for any potential disruption, according to Loftis.

“The Washington State Patrol offers our heartfelt condolences to the family, colleagues, and friends of D.C. Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans who lost his life in the line of duty this morning,” Loftis wrote in a text message.

“Like the men and women of our agency currently guarding our state capitol, he was simply doing his job protecting the people, places and processes of our democratic system. We offer our thoughts, our prayers, and our thanks for his service and our sorrow for his sacrifice.”