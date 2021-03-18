Washington State

Watch live: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee to speak about COVID-19 Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has planned a virtual news conference for Thursday, March 18, at 2:30 p.m. to talk about the state’s COVID-19 response.

Planning to join the governor on Thursday are Dan Laster, director of COVID-19 Vaccine Action Command and Coordination System (VACCS) Center at the state Department of Health; Michele Roberts, assistant secretary at the Department of Health; and Nick Streuli, executive director of external affairs for the Office of the Governor.

Watch the press conference above, courtesy of TVW.

Profile Image of Sara Gentzler
Sara Gentzler
Sara Gentzler joined The Olympian in June 2019 as a county and courts reporter. She now covers Washington state government for The Olympian, The News Tribune, The Bellingham Herald, and Tri-City Herald. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Creighton University.
