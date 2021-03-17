Walmart closes Washington store after COVID outbreak sickens 24 workers, officials say

At least 24 employees at a Walmart in Covington, Washington, tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said. The store closed Tuesday after the outbreak. ttompkins@bradenton.com

A Walmart in Washington closed its doors to customers after a coronavirus outbreak among its employees, health officials said.

At least 24 workers at the Walmart in Covington tested positive for COVID-19, Public Health – Seattle & King County told McClatchy News. Health officials have confirmed 15 of those cases.

Health officials have not heard of any customers testing positive for COVID-19 as a result of the outbreak.

The store closed Tuesday after the cluster of employees tested positive for COVID-19. During that time, public health officials recommended that Walmart provide testing to employees, assess the building’s ventilation system and work with officials to implement a mitigation strategy.

“At this time, Public Health has not identified any COVID-19 violations of the Safe Start guidance at this Walmart location,” Public Health told McClatchy News in an email.

Walmart did not respond to McClatchy News request for comment.

In November, Walmart announced it would require workers and customers to wear masks inside all stores. The company also announced it would be cleaning stores with a “special sanitizing system.”

“Our priority throughout the pandemic has been the safety of our associates and customers, and it’s as strong now as it was when the pandemic began,” Walmart said in a November news release. “We’ve taken steps in several areas to help ensure everyone continues to stay safe, no matter how they shop.”

The outbreak at the Covington Walmart isn’t the first COVID-19 cluster at a grocery store in Washington. In December, at least 145 employees at a Costco in Washington tested positive for COVID-19, McClatchy News reported.

Covington is located about 20 miles from Tacoma.