Leavenworth Oktoberfest won’t be happening this year. Here’s what to know

Organizers of the annual Leavenworth Oktoberfest announced earlier this month they are canceling the 2021 event because of Washington’s COVID-19 restrictions. Screengrab from Leavenworth Oktoberfest on Facebook

The coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of another popular event in Washington.

The Leavenworth Oktoberfest won’t happen this year, organizers said March 11 on Facebook.

“After a lot of deliberation, the Oktoberfest Team felt that anything less than the Authentic Oktoberfest Celebration normally thrown would be a disservice to all our loyal attendees,” the organizers said.

The group said the state’s COVID-19 restrictions caused hurdles with entertainment, food, dancing, singing and social distancing. Organizers also canceled the event in 2020.

The Leavenworth Oktoberfest typically happens about two hours from Seattle over three weekends in October. Traditionally, there have been four venues with live music and entertainment, food and beer. Thousands of people attend each year, according to SeattleMet.

Organizers felt they were protecting patrons from losing deposits and money spent on accommodations and travel by canceling the event in March.

Even so, some felt the organizers were canceling the event too early with restrictions easing in Washington and many people getting vaccinated.

“Seems to be a premature decision,” one Facebook commenter said. “There are supposed to be enough vaccinations for every Washington state resident by May.”

Plans for the future of the Leavenworth Oktoberfest are unclear. Organizers said they would have an announcement on next year’s festival soon.

“We want to thank all our Oktoberfest employees, entertainment, vendors and loyal patrons for your years of loyalty,” organizers said. “As for next year, we hope to have some exciting news soon.”