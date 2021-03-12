Gov. Inslee to require schools to offer both in-person and online learning by April

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has announced he’ll issue an emergency proclamation early next week requiring K-12 schools to offer a combination of in-person and remote instruction by deadlines set in April.

The announcement comes almost exactly one year after Inslee ordered all schools to close temporarily in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. That closure was later extended through the end of the school year.

Under the governor’s order, schools will have to provide all students in grades K-6 opportunities for a hybrid learning model by April 5. The deadline to offer the same to all other K-12 students is April 19.

By April 19, districts need to offer a minimum of 30 percent of average weekly instructional hours via on-campus, in-person instruction for all students. A student cannot be offered fewer than two days of in-person instruction per week, according to the governor’s office.

In-person instruction will be required to comply with guidance from the state departments of Health and Labor & Industries.

Districts will be required to work toward exceeding that 30-percent minimum, and to hit the school’s “maximum capacity and maximum frequency” for in-person instruction, while still following health and safety recommendations, as soon as they can.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Friday issued an executive order requiring public schools to offer hybrid or full in-person learning to young students by the week of March 29, and to grades 6-12 by the week of April 19. She had announced those impending directions last week.

Inslee has been touring schools across the state, praising successful reopenings and hard work by educators, and urging other districts to follow suit. The state Department of Health has published guidance and recommendations for reopening, but decisions have been largely made locally.

The governor had previously said he did not believe he had the constitutional authority to order schools to reopen. While Republicans in the state Legislature had called on Inslee to do just that, this week Senate Minority Leader John Braun of Centralia said he similarly concluded Inslee doesn’t have the legal authority.

Republicans in the state Legislature proposed their own plan for reopening the state earlier this month that included requiring schools to reopen and increasing capacity at businesses to 50 percent while moving to a county-by-county model for opening — three moves Inslee has since announced.

About 41 percent of students in all grades are receiving in-person instruction in a given week, according to Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction data. That rate is about 48 percent in grades K-5. The data doesn’t include 33 districts that haven’t reported.

Recently, the governor seemed to be losing patience with delays.

“If I had a nickel for every excuse I have heard for not giving our children on-site instruction, I would be a millionaire at this point,” Inslee said recently. “These excuses are getting just a little bit tiresome, frankly.”

He had resisted calls to bump up educators in vaccine distribution, until President Joe Biden issued a directive that required states to do so. Educators and childcare workers became eligible March 2.

While returning to school in-person won’t solve mental health challenges for students who’ve been largely isolated for the last year, it will help some students, the governor’s office reasons.

The proclamation will also direct the state Department of Health and Health Care Authority to start working on recommendations for how to support behavioral health needs of children and youth in the next year.

The governor’s office estimates schools in Washington state will have received $2.6 billion in federal pandemic relief after the American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law this week. Inslee plans to encourage the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction to use some of the cash for mental health aid for students, according to his office.

