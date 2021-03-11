Washington State

State parks to reopen group campgrounds. Reservations open March 18

Chidren reinforce the wall of their sand fort on the beach at Birch Bay. There’s group camping nearby at Birch Bay State Park. NIKI DESAUTELS THE BELLINGHAM HERALD

Outdoors enthusiasts will soon be able to gather around the campfire together.

Group campgrounds will reopen in 52 state parks on March 22, the Washington state Parks and Recreation Commission announced on Thursday. Occupancy at group camps and day-use shelters will be limited to 15 people total from two different households.

The spots will likely fill up quick. Reservations will open up at noon March 18.

In addition, some interpretive centers and historic facilities will reopen at 25% capacity, the commission said in a press release, including:

Interested explorers can check individual park webpages for more information.

