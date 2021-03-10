Washington State

Alaska Airlines offering two new flights out of Seattle to popular western parks

Alaska Airlines is offering two new flights out of Seattle that will give Washington residents access to popular state and national parks.

The airline announced that it will begin offering daily flights from Seattle to Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Redding, California, on Thursday, June 17. Both flights will be year-round service, according to a news release.

The Idaho Falls flight is near Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks, while the Redding flight in Northern California is near Mt. Shasta and the Redwoods parks. Idaho Falls currently does not have a year-round flight to any West Coast airport, and this new service will be the only nonstop flight between Seattle and Redding, according to the news release.

Alaska also announced it will begin daily nonstop service between Boise and Chicago as well as Austin, Texas.

