Washington State

Jill Biden arrives in Washington state to tour bases

The Associated Press

First lady Jill Biden waves as she arrives at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Washington state. Biden is scheduled to tour a portion of the base and visit with military families on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash.

First lady Jill Biden arrived in Washington state Monday to tour military bases and meet with service families.

She was greeted at Joint Base Lewis-McChord airfield by Gov. Jay Inslee and his wife Trudi Inslee.

In Washington, the first lady plans to tour JBLM on Monday and Tuesday. Also Tuesday, she’ll go to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island. On Wednesday, Biden will visit Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California.

The visits are part of Biden’s push to hear about the challenges military families face and the support they need.

