1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting on transit bus in Everett

One man is dead and another man is in custody after a shooting on a community transit bus in Everett Sunday night.

Everett police said the two men were on a bus traveling on Evergreen Way when they got into an altercation, KING5 reported. One man pulled out a gun and fired two shots, hitting the other man, police said.

Police and firefighters received the call at 8:18 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived they started giving CPR to the victim, but he died at the scene, police said. No other information about the victim has been released.

The bus driver was able to pull over when the shooting happened and waited for police to arrive.

The suspect was taken into custody. His identity has not been released.