RV driver fleeing police in reverse slams into pedestrian, Washington cops say

The driver of an RV tried to elude police by going in reverse, Seattle police said. Seattle Police Department

An RV driver trying to flee police after running a red light took off downhill — in reverse, Seattle police said.

When police tried to pull over the driver, the RV started traveling in reverse downhill, the Seattle Police Department said in a Monday news release.

“The RV driver avoided colliding with the patrol car but struck an SUV that was traveling eastbound up the hill,” police said.

The driver continued going in reverse across an intersection and the RV sideswiped a “tanker-style truck” that was stopped at a traffic light. Then, the driver ran into a 79-year-old pedestrian, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in serious condition, according to police.

The RV stopped after it crashed into the side of a building, police said.

“The suspect driver fled the scene on foot, but was quickly apprehended by officers nearby,” police said. “After the 47-year-old man was arrested, police discovered he had a felony warrant for theft of a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment and domestic violence-related assault.”

Police said officers also found narcotics, and the driver is being investigated for driving while under the influence.

“The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for vehicular assault, hit and run, eluding, illegal possession of narcotics, and his warrants,” police said.