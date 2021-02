Washington State Singing Siamangs February 11, 2021 08:02 PM

Listen to these mated siamang pairs – Cho Cho and Dudlee – sing unique duets of booms, barks and hoots to defend their territory at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma. Cho Cho, 54, is believed to be the oldest siamang in human care in the U.S..