Safeway, Albertsons and Haggen WA sites to gain more COVID vaccine as rollout expands

Safeway-Albertsons announced Tuesday it would have more of its pharmacies in Washington state online by next week to roll out the new federal COVID-19 vaccine plan.

The plan is to start administering more vaccines as early as Feb. 11.

The boost in shipment would expand access to the vaccine to all of its 170 community pharmacies in Washington, with more doses to be made available as the vaccination phases progress.

The company is currently administering the COVID-19 vaccine in 32 of its pharmacies in the state.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced that more COVID-19 vaccines would begin to be distributed widely to pharmacies to help ease the strain on the current rollout.

The company was the first among retailers in the program Tuesday to announce its expansion in the phased rollout in Washington state. Other retailers that expect to benefit from the pharmacy boost for vaccines as supply grows: Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy, Walmart (including Sam’s Club), Rite Aid, Fred Meyer and Costco.

Albertsons Companies (which includes Safeway, Albertsons and Haggen stores) said it would continue to work closely with state and federal health agencies “to administer the vaccine as it becomes available.”

“As announced (Tuesday) by the White House and CDC, the company is also a primary participant in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership Program for COVID-19 Vaccination, and expects to receive additional doses from the federal government by early next week,” according to a statement.

Those who are currently eligible for the vaccine can make an appointment at a Safeway, Albertsons or Haggen pharmacy by going to https://mhealthappointments.com/covidappt. Appointments cannot be made over the phone.

Those eligible for vaccines in phase is 1B, tier 1, since Jan. 18:

▪ All people 65 years and older.

▪ People 50 years and older in multigenerational households where they live with and care for their parents or a grandchild.

▪ People who are over the age of 50 and are not able to live independently who either receive long-term care from a paid or unpaid caregiver, or are living with someone who works outside the home.

More information on the vaccines is available at each of the websites for Albertsons, Safeway and Haggen stores, which all include a link to the scheduling tool and FAQs about the program.

“As is currently true for all providers, appointments are often claimed within an hour of being posted,” the company said Tuesday.

“As dose allocations increase, so too will the opportunity to secure an appointment. When an appointment is booked, the vaccination is guaranteed, including the second dose. In addition, the vaccinations are scheduled at staggered times, so there will not be extended wait times or lines.”

“Throughout the pandemic, the communities we serve have trusted our pharmacy teams to play a critical role in maintaining their health and wellness,” said David Green, director of pharmacy for Safeway Albertsons. “Our pharmacy teams are preparing to handle the unprecedented demand and administer the vaccine safely and efficiently as members of the public become eligible.”

For its workers, the company said those in Phase 1B in the state’s vaccine program have been notified of getting appointments “to be vaccinated in a store within the district where they work.”

It added, “Once the vaccine is more widely available, associates will all have the opportunity to be vaccinated in the same store where they work. In addition, the pharmacy teams will reach out to front line workers at food banks and independent grocery stores without pharmacies to offer this safeguard for those providing essential services to their communities.”

Safeway Albertsons also is hiring additional pharmacy staff, including pharmacists and technicians, to help meet the demand. Those interested in applying to work at a Safeway Albertsons pharmacy can get started online at albertsonscompanies.com/careers.