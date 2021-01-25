Kent woman fatally stabbed, suspect arrested after standoff

A 20-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in Kent on Sunday morning and a suspect was arrested after a lengthy standoff, according to Kent police.

Police were called to 64th Avenue South at about 7 a.m. and found the injured, unresponsive woman in the hallway of an apartment building, along with another woman, the Seattle Times reported.

Witnesses told 911 dispatchers that the attacker had fled into a nearby apartment, police said.

Police moved the women away from the scene, but the 20-year-old succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.

The suspect, a 24-year-old Kent resident, refused to come out of the apartment and officers believed he was armed with a firearm. After hours of negotiation, the man ultimately left the apartment after the Valley SWAT team used gas to drive him out. He was taken into custody without further incident, according to police.