Washington county sees most overdose deaths ever in a 2-week period, officials say

Drug overdose deaths spiked to a record high in a Washington county and many of them involve meth, according to King County Public Health.

Between Dec. 27 and Jan. 9, the medical examiner’s office identified 42 suspected or confirmed overdose deaths, “the highest number of overdoses in a two-week period ever documented in King County,” a news release from the agency said.

The medical examiner determined that most of the deceased were likely a result of using multiple drugs, but “preliminary test results suggest that methamphetamine was involved in 17 of the recent drug overdose deaths and seven deaths involved fentanyl,” according to the release.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid about 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine often found in counterfeit pills, Seattle PI reported.

Overdose deaths occurred in several areas across King County and half of those who died were between the ages of 36 and 55, the release said. The number of women who died from drug overdoses increased to make up 45% of deaths in the two-week period, according to the release.

“It is more important than ever to check on those who you think may be struggling, either with stress, anxiety, depression, other behavioral health issues or increase in drug misuse,” Brad Finegood, strategic advisor for behavioral health at King County Public Health, said in the release.

Deaths resulting from overdoses dropped in the fall after an increase in fatalities in late spring and summer, according to the release.

The recent spike was “double the average number of weekly fatal overdoses throughout much of 2020,” the release said.

Officials do not yet fully understand how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected substance use and abuse, the release said.