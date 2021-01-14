Man can’t remember what happened after random attack, Washington police say

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Washington man was beaten so severely that he told police he couldn’t remember the random attack, court records show.

The man was in Seattle on Jan. 6 when he called 911 to say someone was following him, according to records filed in King County Superior Court. The operator told police the caller was breathing heavily and yelling, then “fighting in the background” could be heard.

Police found the caller in the middle of the street, barely conscious, confused and bleeding from the head, records show. He told police he couldn’t remember what happened.

He was taken to a local hospital, where doctors stitched his wound and determined he had a concussion, according to the documents.

The day after the attack, an officer reportedly visited the victim in the hospital. The man said he was “having difficulty with amnesia, nausea and severe headache,” records show. He said he did not know who attacked him and that he was missing his keys and jacket.

Police ultimately found and arrested 49-year-old Aaron Pearl of Seattle. He was charged with first-degree robbery, court records show.

Pearl reportedly told officers he was following the victim because the man was “watching women and children.” But then, police say, Pearl “claimed he worked for Homeland Security and it was an issue of communist vs. capitalist.”

Pearl also told officers he punched the victim in the jaw, which knocked him to the ground, describing the incident as “rather Hollywood,” police say.

Pearl’s bail was set at $100,000, according to the King County Jail.