Watch: Gov. Jay Inslee gave Washington state inaugural address at 12:15 p.m.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Inslee said some COVID-19 restrictions in Washington will be eased beginning next week and the state will change its reopening plan to move from a county-based oversight system to one focused on regions. AP

Gov. Jay Inslee spoke to a joint session of the Washington Legislature for his inaugural address at 12:15 p.m.

View it below via TVW.org.