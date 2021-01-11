Washington State

Eatonville woman dies after falling down slope at Mt Rainier

The Associated Press

MOUNT RAINIER NATIONAL PARK, Wash.

A woman has died after falling down a steep slope at Mount Rainier National Park, the National Park Service said.

Constance Markham, 65, of Eatonville, Pierce County, fell below Ricksecker Point, in the southwest corner of the park, the Park Service said. The fall, which the Park Service said was accidental, was reported at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the Seattle Times reported.

“Searchers located her in steep, hazardous terrain and confirmed that she was deceased,” the Park Service said Sunday. “A ground team returned to the area today and she was recovered using a helicopter.”

  Comments  

Washington State

Seattle man charged with assaulting officer in Capitol riot

January 10, 2021 3:06 PM

Washington State

Portland man arrested after shots fired into apartments

January 10, 2021 11:58 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service