Seventh state prison inmate dies from COVID-19, Department of Corrections announces
A seventh state prison inmate has died from COVID-19, the state Department of Corrections announced Friday
The unidentified inmate, who was incarcerated at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla, died Thursday at a local health care facility due to the virus, according to the state.
The death comes as the state prison system struggles to deal with a growing number of cases. Here is the data provided by DOC:
- 15,111 November 2020 total average daily population of incarcerated individuals in prison and work release facilities
- 1,959 total active incarcerated cases
- 2,442 total recovered incarcerated cases
- 824 total staff cases to date
- 18th out of 50 states for number of positive cases (Data from covidprisonproject.com)
- 23rd out of 50 states for cases as a percentage of the population (Data from covidprisonproject.com)
A 62-year-old correctional officer at a prison in Aberdeen died from COVID-19-related complications on Tuesday.
